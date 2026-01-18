Oregon Set to Host No. 1 Transfer Portal OT Jordan Seaton

Oregon is good for a few splashes in the transfer portal every offseason and the Ducks have a chance to make a big one this week. Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton will make his way out to Eugene for a visit on Monday, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Is Seaton saving the best for last in his transfer portal recruitment? That could be the case as On3’s No. 1 transfer portal offensive tackle and No. 5 overall player has already taken visits to Mississippi State and Miami. He’s at LSU on Sunday before making his way out to the West Coast.

Seaton spent the last two seasons in Boulder playing for Deion Sanders, where he started as a true freshman before entering the transfer portal earlier this week. He earned All Big 12 second team honors has two seasons of eligibility remaining. It’s safe to say he has his pick of basically any school in the country as one of the most high-profile players available.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle was recruited by Oregon as a 5-star plus+ recruit coming out of high school at national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in the 2024 class. Seaton is originally from Washington, D.C. and chose Colorado from a top group that also included Oregon as well as the likes of Ohio State, Alabama and Florida among others.

A’lique Terry and the Ducks have already started retooling their offensive line this offseason. Last week they landed a commitment from Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

Oregon will add three offensive lineman from the prep ranks to their 2026 roster, headlined by 5-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and 4-star Tommy Tofi. The Ducks also signed 3-star Honolulu (HI) Farrington interior offensive lineman Koloi Keli.