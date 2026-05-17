Oregon Softball's Season Comes to an End in Eugene

The highly-anticipated Eugene regional came to an abrupt end Saturday night for the Oregon Ducks. It was a tough two Saturday for the Ducks who were hoping to get through the regional without its ace pitcher Lindsey Grein.

Oregon opened up the regional on Friday with a strong 5-1 win over Idaho State which put them in the winners bracket.

Unfortunately Saturday afternoon they met up with No. 20 ranked Mississippi State and could not get any points on the board. The Ducks would fall in that one 4-0. The Ducks went scoreless and hitless through 7 innings.

After the loss, the Ducks were forced to play later Saturday evening. That would put them up against Saint Mary’s in a must-win game. Oregon jumped out in front and led 3-0 entering the bottom of the 4th inning. However Saint Mary’s bats got hot and were able to put up 4 runs to end the inning and give them the 4-3 lead.

Both teams added one more run in the 5th and that was how the game would end giving Saint Mary’s the 5-4 win.

That loss ends Oregon’s season. The winner of the Eugene regional will go on to play in the college softball world series.