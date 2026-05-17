Oregon Softball's Season Comes to an End in Eugene
The highly-anticipated Eugene regional came to an abrupt end Saturday night for the Oregon Ducks. It was a tough two Saturday for the Ducks who were hoping to get through the regional without its ace pitcher Lindsey Grein.
Oregon opened up the regional on Friday with a strong 5-1 win over Idaho State which put them in the winners bracket.
Unfortunately Saturday afternoon they met up with No. 20 ranked Mississippi State and could not get any points on the board. The Ducks would fall in that one 4-0. The Ducks went scoreless and hitless through 7 innings.
After the loss, the Ducks were forced to play later Saturday evening. That would put them up against Saint Mary’s in a must-win game. Oregon jumped out in front and led 3-0 entering the bottom of the 4th inning. However Saint Mary’s bats got hot and were able to put up 4 runs to end the inning and give them the 4-3 lead.
- 1New
NCAA Tournament projections entering conference tournament week
- 2
Inside Kalani Sitake's decision to turn down Penn State
- 3
College Baseball Rankings predictions at end of regular season
- 4
Ohio State on pace to sign 2027 standout prospect
- 5
Suspect arrested in Ahmad Hardy shooting investigation
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Both teams added one more run in the 5th and that was how the game would end giving Saint Mary’s the 5-4 win.
That loss ends Oregon’s season. The winner of the Eugene regional will go on to play in the college softball world series.