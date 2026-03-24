Oregon Starting Guard Jackson Shelstad Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

The hits keep coming for Dana Altman and the Oregon men’s basketball program. On Tuesday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Oregon junior guard Jackson Shelstad plans to enter the transfer portal.

He’s the second starter to announce their intentions to leave Eugene after starting forward Kwame Evans Jr. made the same decision to hit the portal once it opens on April 7. Evans is also expected to test NBA draft waters before making a final decision on where he’ll suit up for the 2026 basketball season.

Shelstad spent the last three seasons with the Ducks in Eugene. This season he averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists per game across 12 games. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard suffered a hand injury in December and last played on December 28 against Omaha, where he scored 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor.

Oregon went on to finish with a 12-20 overall record this season, going 5-15 in Big Ten play and missing the NCAA Tournament.

The latest Duck departure is also an Oregon native having played at West Linn High School before signing with the Big Ten program as one of the headliners in the 2023 recruiting class.

Shelstad was rated a 4-star recruit and the No. 7 point guard according to the Rivals Industry ranking. He picked Altman and the Ducks from a final group that also included Gonzaga and UCLA.

With Shelstad moving on from the program Oregon will work with names like Wei Linn and JJ Frakes to piece together their guard rotation for the 2026-2027 season. Oregon has two players in their 2026 recruiting class in 4-star Branson (Mo.) Link Academy small forward Tajh Ariza and 3-star Reidsville (NC) center Kendre’ Harrison.