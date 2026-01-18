Oregon State EDGE Transfer Bleu Dantzler Commits to Oregon

Oregon has landed a commitment from Oregon State outside linebacker Bleu Dantzler.

Dantzler entered the transfer portal on January 14 after spending his true freshman season in Corvallis. He was quick to take a visit to Oregon leading up to his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound lineman utilized a redshirt in 2025 after appearing in four games for the Beavers, making one tackle in the season finale against Washington State.

Oregon’s latest addition was a 3-star recruit out of Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School in the 2025 recruiting class. He was ranked the No. 149 EDGE and No. 17 prospect in Arizona according to the On3 rankings.

As a senior in high school Dantzler recorded 14.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 5 forced fumbles during Basha’s run to a state championship appearance.

Dantzler is Oregon’s second transfer addition along the defensive line this offseason joining Louisiana Monroe defensive lineman Jerome Simmoms. He likely won’t be the last addition up front.

The Ducks are looking for more depth pieces in the trenches after all four of Oregon’s starters along the defensive line announced they would return for the 2026 season.

That was tied to a number of departures at the position with Terrance Green (Alabama), Tionne Gray (Notre Dame), Xadavien Sims (Arkansas) and Tobi Haastrup (West Virginia) all leaving the program by entering the transfer portal.

In addition to Dantzler the Ducks will add two outside linebackers from the 2026 recruiting class in 5-star Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones and Dutch Horisk.