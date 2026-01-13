Oregon Suffers Largest Rotation Loss in Lanning Era... But How Bad is it?

The Oregon Ducks are going through a bit of a churn on their roster right now. They have 27 players in the portal (at the moment) and quite a few of them played significant snaps this past season. These are not just guys stuck on the bench, which is the case with most players entering the portal around college football. These are rotation players.

In terms of snap count, this is the largest loss of experience that Dan Lanning has ever experienced at Oregon.

Bigger than the group that transferred after his first season as head coach. Those were mostly Mario Cristobal’s guys.

In terms of snaps, this is a bigger loss of rotation players than 2024 (1,522) and 2025 (801) combined. 15% of the total number of snaps for this season are walking out the door. How will the Oregon staff respond?

Oregon Essentially Lost an Entire Second Unit on Defense

The University of Oregon Ducks football team played the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Credit: Max Unkrich / maxunkrichphoto.com

Out of the top 22 players logging snaps on defense this year, the Ducks will have lost 11 players to the portal, graduation, or the NFL. That is a lot of experience walking out the door. With Bryce Boettcher, Jadon Canady, and Theran Johnson graduating this year, and Dillon Thieneman most likely off to the NFL, this leaves a pretty large gap in depth.

Terrance Green had 269 snaps and Tionne Gray had 232 snaps on the defensive line this season. They were the primary backups for Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington. The Ducks will now have to look to players like Aydin Breland and Matthew Johnson to step up.

Blake Purchase played 352 snaps and Ashton Porter logged 244 at edge this season. This puts more pressure on Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti to stay healthy. The Ducks have Elijah Rushing and Nasir Wyatt, but are they ready for significant snaps next season?

The Ducks also lost depth at corner and safety, but they are better equipped to handle those losses. They also signed highly ranked transfer Koi Perich at safety out of Minnesota and they’re working on signing another nickel cornerback.

Comparing 2026 to the 2023 Roster Purge

The University of Oregon Ducks football team beat the James Madison Dukes 51-34 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Credit: Max Unkrich / maxunkrichphoto.com

The 2026 transfer class is currently sitting at 3,797 total snaps across 27 players who have entered the portal. That’s an average of 140.6 snaps per player in this class. For comparison, the 2023 class had an average of 102.7 snaps per player. That’s a lot of experience walking out the door.

The 2023 class had more players (32) but only 3,286 snaps. This is significant because most of those players portaling out after the 2022 season were not Lanning’s guys. They were holdovers from the Cristobal era. This group is all Lanning and Tosh Lupoi.

That 2023 class ended up producing 17 players who went on to play 200 or more snaps in the 2023-2024 season. In total, they played 6,548 snaps for their new teams. I would not be surprised if this 2026 class eclipses that number.

How Good are These Players?

Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase pressures Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

We have established that Oregon is losing a lot of experienced players. Are they any good? It’s one thing to lose guys, but it’s another thing entirely to lose quality players to the portal. Here are the top 7 players in the portal in terms of snaps on defense.

Based on PFF’s talent scale, most of these players would fall into the 60-69 range of “average or replacement-level starter.” That tracks. Only a couple of them are in the 70-79 “good to above average starter” level.

The offense is even less concerning in terms of talent level. There are only 5 players who logged more than 100 snaps this season.



Most of these players fall into the “below average” or “very poor” ranges of PFF. Only Limar graded as a “good” or “above average” player. Harris got a large portion of his snaps in the Peach Bowl and he graded as “average” or “replacement-level starter.”

On paper there isn’t really a massive loss of talent. It’s just depth that’s concerning.

What is Driving this Exodus of Players?

Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

This feels like the most significant transfer portal since the rules changed. It’s not just Oregon. A lot of teams are being hit hard by the portal. I mentioned Ohio State already. The success of the top transfer schools from 2025 and the money that’s being thrown around certainly has an influence on guys entering the portal. But players seem to have zero patience at this point to wait their turn.

Class # of Players R-FR 8 R-JR 7 R-SO 7 FR 3 JR 1 SO 1

The breakdown is 13 offensive players and 14 defensive players, but the number of snaps is extremely lopsided. The defensive players account for 1,735 snaps this season and the offensive players only account for 983. There was also 1,079 snaps on special teams. Why is the defense losing so many key players and the offense is not?

It makes sense to have a lot of guys leave when you change coaches, but why are so many transferring after such a successful season? Is it because they want playing time, more money, or does it have to do with Tosh Lupoi leaving?

An Exodus Usually Reserved for Teams with a Coaching Change

Courtesy of Cal Athletics on X

Looking around college football, there are definitely teams with more transfers than Oregon. The thing is, most of them are going through a coaching change. Out of the 70 teams that are listed on the On3 transfer portal ranking, only 24 teams have 25 or more players in the portal.

Of those 24 teams, 12 recently hired a new coach. It makes sense that Penn State has 47 players in the portal, or Oklahoma State has 61 (yikes). Iowa State just essentially transferred their entire team over to the Nittany Lions. There are a few teams on the list that don’t make a lot of sense, but the majority do.

Team Transfers Reason AVG On3 Player Rating Auburn 36 New Coach 74.53 Ohio State 30 72.86 Michigan 27 New Coach 72.33 LSU 32 New Coach 71.97 Penn State 47 New Coach 70.79 Iowa State 54 New Coach 69.7 Kansas State 25 New Coach 69.4 Florida State 38 Culture 68.89 Michigan State 32 New Coach 68.89 Baylor 28 68.71 Oregon 27 68.7 Colorado 34 Culture 68.15 Florida 25 New Coach 67.8 Oklahoma 27 67.52 North Carolina 31 Culture 67.45 Cal 31 New Coach 66.19 Arkansas 37 New Coach 65.7 Kansas 26 65.69 Oklahoma State 61 New Coach 65.3 UCF 32 65.13 Mississippi St 34 64.18 West Virginia 40 63.45 Illinois 28 62.71 Washington State 32 New Coach 62.28

Initially, I was surprised to see that Ohio State has 30 players in the portal this year. That was back when Oregon only had 14 players transferring. That number quickly shot up to 27 today, and since then I have looked up the stats for the Buckeye players. They have 30 players but only 2,663 total snaps. That’s an average of 88.8 snaps per player. As mentioned earlier, Oregon is averaging 140.6 per player.

So why is Oregon on this list? Is it as simple as the coordinators leaving or is it about money and playing time? Oregon has the 11th highest average player rating of the bunch, but only Ohio State and Baylor are higher with no obvious reasons for a high number of transfers. All the other teams have a new coach… or a bad culture.

Just for comparison, Alabama has 21 players in the portal with an average player rating of 72.14 from On3. Georgia has 12 players in the portal with an average rating of 72.42, Notre Dame has 15 players and a rating of 69.67 and Texas A&M has 14 players with an average of 68.29. All of these teams except TAMU are losing better players than Oregon, but not as much depth.

On the bright side, it’s easier to replace depth than it is to replace talent.