Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq Selected in First Round of NFL Draft

Dan Lanning has made a name for himself at Oregon putting players into the NFL as head coach. This year Oregon was able to retain some of its top talent that would have added to that total.

Moments ago Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was selected in the first round of the NFL draft. At pick No. 16 the New York Jets drafted Sadiq. The Jets remain invested in a near total rebuild of the team.

Sadiq leaves Oregon as one of the best tight ends in program history. Last season he played through some minor injuries and still managed to rack up 560 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. He was able to finish his Oregon career with 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

As a recruit Sadiq was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He finished as the No. 119 ranked recruit and No. 7 ranked tight end in the country. The Skyline (Idaho) product was the top ranked player in his home state that year.