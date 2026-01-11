Oregon TE Vander Ploog Enters the Transfer Portal
Oregon Ducks tight end Vander Ploog has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Ploog did not record a statistic as a true freshmen at Oregon in 2025.
He signed with the Ducks as a 4-star prospect from Troy (Calif.) Fullerton High School in the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 242-pound tight end was ranked the No. 167 prospect nationally and the No. 9 tight end in the On3 rankings.
Ploog was a former Washington commit before flipping to Oregon in the home stretch.
The Ducks are currently awaiting NFL decision announcements from tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson, who both have remaining college eligibility should they choose to use it in 2026.
Oregon also landed a commitment from Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh on Sunday. Olesh was a top target for the Ducks in the 2025 class out of Center Valley (Penn.) Southern Lehigh High School.