Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Announces for the NFL

Oregon fans have been treated to one of the best tight ends in the country the past few seasons. But it would appear that time has come to an end.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq has announced he will enter the NFL draft. He is widely regarded as the top available tight end in this year’s draft. Many NFL draft analysts believe he will be drafted in the first round.

This season he has 40 catches for 490 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Ducks. He played in all 14 games for the Ducks each of the last two seasons. Sadiq has been a bit of an ‘Iron Man’ for Oregon in his time in Eugene.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper lists him as the No. 8 overall prospect on his latest Big Board Rankings.

“Sadiq is loaded with physical traits. He has the explosion to hurdle defenders in the open field. He has the vision and speed to cause conflict after the catch, with almost half his 2025 yardage coming after the ball is in his hands. And he’s nearly impossible to match against because of his quickness and size. Sadiq has been consistent this season, and he should be the first tight end off the board.”

As a recruit, Sadiq signed with Oregon as a part of its 2023 recruiting class. He was the No. 6 ranked tight end and No. 118 ranked player overall according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The Idaho Falls (Idaho) standout was the top-ranked player from his home state in the 2023 class.