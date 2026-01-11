Oregon True Freshman WR Cooper Perry Entering Transfer Portal

Oregon continues to see roster churn following the end of the 2025 season. Now it’s true freshman wide receiver Cooper Perry, who will enter the transfer portal after one season with the Ducks, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Perry caught 10 passes for 25 total yards this year. He played in 12 of Oregon’s 15 total games, but didn’t emerge as a major contributor for Will Stein’s offense.

Ross Douglas found himself needing Perry in the back half of the season when the wide receiver depth was razor thin with starters Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. missing all of November. He’s the second wide receiver to transfer this offseason, joining veteran Justius Lowe.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound pass wideout signed with Oregon as a 4-star prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Preparatory School in the 2025 recruiting class.

He was one of two prep wide receivers the Ducks signed along with the aforementioned Moore.

Douglas and Oregon also brought in former Florida State wide receiver Malik Benson from the transfer portal as part of the 2025 class, who developed into a late season star for the Ducks and helped fuel their College Football Playoff run.

Oregon is adding at least four wide receivers from the prep level this offseason with the signings of 5-star Jalen Lott, 5-star Gatlin Bair, 4-star Messiah Hampton and 3-star Hudson Lewis. The Ducks are also hosting UAB wide receiver transfer Iverson Hooks for an official visit this weekend as they prepare for the departures of Benson and Bryant.