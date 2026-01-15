Oregon Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Plans to Return

The ups-and-downs of an enigma have at least added some clarity for the moment. Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart has announced he will return for his final season.

This comes on the heels of Oregon getting back Dante Moore for another season. Moore and Stewart will have one more chance to ‘run it back’ in Eugene.

Stewart missed the entire 2025 season after suffering an injury in the offseason. This will be his third season at Oregon after transferring from Texas A&M. Stewart should be cleared to participate with the team this Spring.

In the 2024 season he had 613 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Ducks.

With this announcement, this is the laste expected announcement for those with NFL considerations. Dan Lanning was able to land all but safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq for another season.

Stewart adds to a very loaded room at wide receiver. With Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah Mclellan, Gary Bryant Jr and the incoming freshmen, Oregon will have plenty of options for Dante Moore.

Oregon’s offense will be truly loaded for the 2026 season.