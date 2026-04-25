Oregon Wide Receiver Malik Benson Drafted by Las Vegas Raiders
Oregon has helped a transfer make his dreams of getting drafted in the NFL. Coming by way of Florida State last season was wide receiver Malik Benson.
Moments ago the playmaker was drafted in the sixth round by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was pick No. 195 overall.
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As a transfer, Benson didn’t garner the attention of others. But his big play ability after the receiver room suffered some injuries down the stretch were massive for Oregon. Benson was responsible for some big highlight plays for the Ducks.
Last season he racked up 719 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns for Oregon.
Coming out of Hutchinson Community College, Benson was the No. 1 ranked JUCO recruit. He signed with Alabama before transferring to Florida State.
Benson is now the sixth Oregon Duck selected in the NFL draft.