Oregon WR Jeremiah McCellan Opens up on New Offense, Depth at Receiver

On Thursday Oregon players met with media following practice. One of those players available was wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan. Who enters this season with a lot of expectation after some of the best catches in college football last year.

McClellan talked about his own growth and the room which features several new big additions.

On Biggest Growth Since Last Season:

“I would say the biggest leap for me is understanding the playbook. Understand the concept of the playbook, how the quarterback wants to make it work, how he wants to see things, etc. So, just understanding the game manual is where I want to progress this year. And where I want to progress this year is reading defenses, reading the different coverages, pre-snaps, all kinds of things.”

On the WR Depth:

“Amazing. You have to come and bring your two cents every day. So it makes you want to come to work and compete every day because you know you have other dogs in the room who are also coming to compete.”

On New OC Drew Mehringer:

“I loved it. Coach Mehringer is an incredible person. Yes, he was the tight ends coach last year. He was always an incredible person. So he continues to grow and he continues to throw and run with the ball. I love it.”

On E-Stew & Gatlin Bair:

“They are hungry. I’d say they’re both hungry. They didn’t play last year, so they’re both hungry to get on the field. He’s (Bair) an incredible player. He learns the playbook very quickly and things like that. And E-Stew, he’s still Stu. He was always Stu. He’s good and he’s back to where he was and where he left off.”