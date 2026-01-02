Oregon WR Kyler Kasper Enters the Transfer Portal

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kyler Kasper is moving on from the program. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound redshirt junior has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, according to ESPN’s Max Olson.

Kasper spent four seasons at Oregon but never quite carved out a role. He battled his fair share of injuries as well, specifically foot injuries. During his time in Eugene he played in 23 games and caught six passes for 77 yards.

He played in four games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury that would require surgery. Kasper is the ninth Oregon player to enter the transfer portal and second wide receiver, joining Justius Lowe, who also signed with Oregon in the 2022 recruiting class.

Kasper signed with the Ducks as a 4-star recruit out of Williams Field High School in Chandler, Arizona. He was originally in the 2023 class but chose to reclassify to join the Ducks a year early. Oregon would also bring in wide receivers Chase Cota (UCLA) and Caleb Chapman (Texas A&M) from the transfer portal in the 2022 class.

Oregon will also likely lose wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Malik Benson following the conclusion of the 2025 college football season, as they’re set to exhaust the remainder of their college eligibility. However, the rules around junior college eligibility have been quite fluid lately, so we’ll continue to follow that as it pertains to Benson’s future.

The Ducks will add at least four wide receivers to the roster in 2026 in 5-star Jalen Lott, 5-star Gatlin Bair, 4-star Messiah Hampton and 3-star Hudson Lewis.