Oregon's 2027 class now has eight top-100 recruits after latest Rivals300 update

A new edition of the Rivals300 rankings was released on Monday morning and we saw plenty of movement both up and down for Oregon commits in the 2027 class.

Dan Lanning and Oregon’s latest haul now features eight recruits ranked inside the top-100 and represents 17 different states. Oregon has the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class, which is good for No. 1 in the Big Ten according to the Rivals team rankings.

ScoopDuck tracks the latest movement inside the top 300 players nationally, including which Oregon commits didn’t quite make the cut.

Find all the latest movement below.

QB Will Mencl (Chandler, AZ)

New Ranking: No. 14 nationally, No. 1 QB, No. 1 in AZ

Previous Ranking: No. 13 nationally, No. 1 QB, No. 1 in AZ

WR Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, MI)

New Ranking: No. 22 nationally, No. 5 WR, No. 1 in MI

Previous ranking: No. 46 nationally, No. 6 WR, No. 1 in MI

CB Hayden Stepp (Las Vegas, NV)

New Ranking: No. 40 nationally, No. 7 CB, No. 1 in NV

Previous Ranking: No. 102 nationally, No. 14 CB, No. 1 in NV

WR Xavier Sabb (Glassboro, NJ)

New Ranking: No. 46 nationally, No. 7 WR, No. 2 in NJ

Previous Ranking: No. 51 nationally, No. 7 WR No. 2 in NJ

EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, NC)

New Ranking: No. 47 nationally, No. 7 EDGE, No. 3 in NC

Previous Ranking: No. 47 nationally, No. 5 EDGE, No. 4 in NC

LB Toa Satele (Mililani, HI)

New Ranking: No. 74 nationally, No. 6 LB, No. 1 in HI

Previous Ranking: No. 74 nationally, No. 7 LB, No. 1 in HI

S Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, OK)

New Ranking: No. 83 nationally, No. 4 safety, No. 4 in OK

Previous Ranking: No. 95 nationally, No. 7 S, No. 4 in OK

New Ranking: No. 113 nationally, No. 3 ATH, No. 4 in TN

Previous Ranking: No. 113 nationally, No. 5 ATH, No. 6 in TN

DL Zane Rowe (Little Elm, TX)

New Ranking: No. 135 nationally, No. 13 DL, No. 20 in TX

Previous Ranking: No. 241 nationally, No. 26 DL, No. 33 in TX

RB CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, TX)

New Ranking: No. 180 nationally, No. 12 RB, No. 27 in TX

Previous Ranking: No. 176 nationally, No. 13 RB, 23 in TX

DL Cam Pritchett (Alabaster, AL)

New Ranking: No. 226 nationally, No. 24 DL, No. 10 in AL

Previous Ranking: UR nationally, No. 45 DL. No. 19 in AL

CB Josiah Molden (West Linn, OR)

New Ranking: No. 228 nationally, No. 29 CB, No. 1 in OR

Previous Ranking: No. 158 nationally, No. 21 CB, No. 1 in OR

OT Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, IL)

New Ranking: No. 295 nationally, No. 27 OT, No. 12 in IL

Previous Ranking: UR nationally, No. 24 OT, No. 12 in IL

Ranked outside Rivals300

-IOL Gus Corsair (No. 327 nationally)

–TE Anthony Cartwright III (No. 360 nationally)

-LB Brandon Lockley Jr. (No. 395 nationally, fell out of Rivals300 from No. 235)

-S Malakai Taufoou (No. 477 nationally)

-IOL Avery Michael (No. 504 nationally)

-DL Achilles Reyna (No. 560 nationally)

-IOL Lex Mailangi (No. 769 nationally)

-ATH Sam Ngata (No. 782 nationally)

-EDGE Josh Christensen (No. 894 nationally)

-WR Malachi Garlington (No. 925 nationally)

-TE George Van Sandt (No. 1,233 nationally)