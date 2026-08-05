Oregon's Jerry Mixon is the Ducks' new defensive anchor and he knows exactly what that means

Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon is expected to be a leader on this defense this season. The Ducks see one of its top linebackers off to the NFL with Bryce Boettcher running out of eligibility.

Last season Mixon really stepped up at linebacker for the Ducks. This position is often considered the ‘quarterback of the defense’ and that could be Mixon’s role.

He’s not a man of many words but here is what he said at Oregon’s media day on Monday.

On Being a Veteran & Growth:

“It’s great, you know, to stay here and wait my turn to show what I’m worth. I feel like I had a great season last year and I’m aiming to grow further. Leading the defense, communicating more and getting everyone bonded around me.”

On Devon Jackson’s Improvement:

“Lots of improvements. He’s very confident out there. Dominant, very physical at the point of attack. So seeing him every day gives him confidence. I feel like he’s ready this year too.

On Covering Jamari:

“It’s tough out there. You have to show up at your best every single day. You know, he’s a bit of a slippery guy, but he’s also big, so you can’t give him too much space, because he is an easy target for the quarterback. So you have to be on top of him every day.”

On Team Handing Pressure:

“We talked about it, but you know, we’re the ones who created this pressure on ourselves, so I go out there prepare and just do what we always do.”

On Replacing Bryce Boettcher:

“I take the aspects of his game, which he’s really good at and integrate it with mine, so that we can improve in the areas where we are lacking something.”

On Knowing Tommy Tofi:

“I know him, I know him quite well. My dad knows his dad very well, so yeah. His footwork is fantastic. Usually for a big guy the footwork is a little slower, but his is really great.”