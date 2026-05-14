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Photos: 2026 St. John Bosco College Showcase

Max Torres Author Profileby: Max Torres1 hour agomtorressports

On Wednesday, ScoopDuckOn3 hit the road to Bellflower, California: the site of St. John Bosco’s annual college showcase.

Coaches from major programs all across the country were in attendance, including UCLA, USC, Duke, Oregon State, Washington, Cal, Alabama and many others. Oregon did not have any staff members in attendance, although Brian Michalowski was in San Diego on Wednesday.

The Ducks have signed a few players from St. John Bosco in recent recruiting cycles, highlighted by 2026 EDGE Dutch Horisk and 2023 EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei.

The Braves finished the 2025 season with a 9-2 record, going 4-1 in Trinity League play. They return starting quarterback Koa Malau’ulu and many other notable players, while they transition to a new era of players at wide receiver following the graduation of notable 2026 recruits like Madden Williams (Texas A&M) and Daniel Odom (Oklahoma).

Their defense is headlined by notable players like USC linebacker commit Josiah Poyer, as well as 4-star 3-star safety Isala Wily-Ava.

Below are some photos of ScoopDuck’s Wednesday trip to one of the top high school football programs in the country.

Darrick Yray
UCLA general manager Darrick Yray. (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Koa Malau'ulu
2028 St. John Bosco QB Koa Malau’ulu (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Koa Malau'ulu
2028 St. John Bosco QB Koa Malau’ulu (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Isala Wily-Ava
2027 St. John Bosco safety Isala Wily-Ava. (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Josiah Poyer
2027 St. John Bosco linebacker Josiah Poyer. (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Darren Tubbs
2028 St. John Bosco wide receiver Darren Tubbs (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Colin Lockett
UCLA wide receivers coach Colin Lockett. (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Taylor Mays
Washington Huskies safeties coach Taylor Mays. (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Kuika Moaali
2029 St. John Bosco wide receiver Kuika Moaali (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)
Kuika Moaali
2029 St. John Bosco wide receiver Kuika Moaali (Photo by: Max Torres/ScoopDuckOn3)

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