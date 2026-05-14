Photos: 2026 St. John Bosco College Showcase
On Wednesday, ScoopDuckOn3 hit the road to Bellflower, California: the site of St. John Bosco’s annual college showcase.
Coaches from major programs all across the country were in attendance, including UCLA, USC, Duke, Oregon State, Washington, Cal, Alabama and many others. Oregon did not have any staff members in attendance, although Brian Michalowski was in San Diego on Wednesday.
The Ducks have signed a few players from St. John Bosco in recent recruiting cycles, highlighted by 2026 EDGE Dutch Horisk and 2023 EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei.
The Braves finished the 2025 season with a 9-2 record, going 4-1 in Trinity League play. They return starting quarterback Koa Malau’ulu and many other notable players, while they transition to a new era of players at wide receiver following the graduation of notable 2026 recruits like Madden Williams (Texas A&M) and Daniel Odom (Oklahoma).
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Their defense is headlined by notable players like USC linebacker commit Josiah Poyer, as well as 4-star 3-star safety Isala Wily-Ava.
Below are some photos of ScoopDuck’s Wednesday trip to one of the top high school football programs in the country.