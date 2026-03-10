PODCAST: Brandon Huffman Joins to Talk Oregon Recruiting, Will Mencl, More

The recruiting dead period is over, which means recruits will be making the trip out to Eugene to visit Oregon during spring football practice.

So who better to bring on than one of Rivals’ biggest new additions in Brandon Huffman?

ScoopDuck Oregon Football and Recruiting reporter Max Torres sits down with the Rivals national recruiting analyst talk all about Oregon Football Recruiting in the 2027 class.

Max and Brandon discuss two of Oregon’s top Arizona targets in 5-star Chandler (Ariz.) Quarterback Will Mencl and 4-star Chandler (Ariz.) Basha running back Noah Roberts, who Huffman saw at the Under Armour Camp in Phoenix over the weekend. Where are things at with each of their recruitments?

Plus, Max asks Brandon for his thoughts on Oregon’s No.10 ranked recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, which features five verbal commitments as the quiet period beings and spring visits resume.

The two also discuss official visits as top Oregon targets across the country lock in summer visits with Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Is it better to get an earlier visit or a visit on the later end of the month?

Remember to like, comment, rate, review, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on the ScoopDuck YouTube channel

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link