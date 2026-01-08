PODCAST: Landon Tengwall Joins to Preview Oregon vs. Indiana in the Peach Bowl

We’re just a bit over 24 hours away from No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana in the Peach Bowl. The Ducks draw a rematch with Curt Cignetti‘s Hoosiers and a chance to avenge their only loss from the 2025 season.

The Ducks will head to Atlanta absent star running back Jordon Davison, who broke his collarbone in last week’s win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. Jay Harris is in the transfer portal but will be available for the Ducks in the Peach Bowl along with Noah Whittington and Dierre Hill Jr. Will it be enough to keep the Oregon offense churning?

Oregon’s defense is firing on all cylinders after coming away with three takeaways against Texas Tech. The Ducks also saw the pass rush make a welcome impact on the game with four sacks.

Will Oregon be able to put together a complete game? They haven’t really done it all season and there’s no time quite like the present.

ScoopDuck’s Max Torres is joined by College Football Analyst Landon Tengwall to dive into this week’s game and ask some of the big questions facing both Oregon and Indiana in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

