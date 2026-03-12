PODCAST: Oregon Kicks Off Spring Football, George Wrighster III Joins

Oregon Football is back! Dan Lanning and the Ducks kicked off spring practice in Eugene on Thursday and there is plenty to talk about as we get more clarity on what this year’s version of Oregon Football will look like.

After a number of Ducks made headlines at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month, attention now turns to quarterback Dante Moore and the rest of the Oregon squad with sky high expectations.

To get spring ball underway, ScoopDuckOn3 Oregon Football and Recruiting reporter Max Torres sits down with former Oregon tight end George Wrightster III. The two discuss some of the recent hires to Lanning’s now complete coaching staff for the 2026 season, which featured plenty of internal promotions following the departures of Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi to begin their head coaching careers at Kentucky and Cal respectively. What does promoting from within say about Lanning and his philosophy as a head coach? Max and George tackle that!

They also discuss A’lique Terry’s approach along the offensive line as he looks to replace at three starters from last year’s team. Who will be in the mix from a three man prep recruiting haul and one addition from the transfer portal?

Max gets George’s thoughts on the tight end room in Eugene, which once again should be in the conversation for best in all of college football. Kenyon Sadiq may be heading to the NFL and Roger Saleapaga may have transferred to BYU, but there’s still a ridiculous amount of talent for offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and new tight ends coach Jack Smith to work with.

Football is back and we’re talking all about it on the podcast!

