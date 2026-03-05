PODCAST: Oregon OL Coach A'lique Terry Joins Ducks Dish

The Oregon Ducks have become one of the top producers of offensive linemen in recent years and coach A’lique Terry has been one of the main reasons why. Terry, just 30 years old, first joined the Oregon staff as a graduate assistant under Mario Cristobal in 2019. He followed that up with stints at Hawaii, where he led his first offensive line room, and a job with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.

Now, it’s been three years since Terry returned to Eugene to lead the Oregon offensive line under head coach Dan Lanning. As a result, Oregon has finished as a top-three finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the top offensive line unit in college football, in each of the last three seasons.

While Terry has excelled on the field as a coach, he’s also been one of Oregon’s top recruits on the staff, helping the Ducks sign center Iapani Laloulu, a finalist for the Rimmington Trophy in 2025, as well as top talents like Emmanuel Pregnon, 5-star Immanuel Iheanacho and 4-star Tommy Tofi in the 2026 recruiting class.

In the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, ScoopDuck’s Max Torres sits down with Terry for an insightful conversation. Terry reflects on the Ducks’ 2025 season including his favorite game, some of the young offensive linemen in his room and his coaching journey back to Eugene.

Oregon’s starting five is up in the air with spring ball starting next week, and that’s something Terry takes a lot of pride in as he and the coaches in the Law Firm are tasked with moving pieces around and finding the best group, which will feature an exciting blend of returners like Laloulu and some rising young talent.

