Predicting the College Football Quarterfinals

Guess what Duck fans, college football fans, we are just two days away from the start of the college football quarterfinals. Four terrific matchups that are sure to feed families.

The bets are pouring in and I’m sure many of you degenerates are mortgaging the house for some big wagers. Ironically I’m not much of a bettor so I’ll be happy to hear many of you hitting it big.

I know we are all prepared for an early wakeup on New Year’s Day. Which will mean you need to behave on New Year’s Eve or just be an experienced pro to be ready. Hopefully we will spend the rest of the first day of the year celebrating.

Here are my predictions on all four games. (All times listed in PST)

Cotton Bowl – Dec. 31 – 4:30 – ESPN

(10) Miami vs (2) Ohio State

Spread: -9.5 Ohio State

Here is how we kick things off, with Oregon fans watching the former head coach take on the team that blasted Oregon from the 2025 Rose Bowl. This one could go a lot of ways. This time Ohio State will be tasked with navigating the long layoff. Miami with Carson Beck is the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde. They can be explosive on offense when things are clicking. But they can be pedestrian when it’s not.

I do think Ohio State wins. But I also think Miami covers the spread. Let’s hope this one at least competitive.

Ohio State 35, Miami 29

Orange Bowl – Jan. 1 – 9:00 – ESPN

(5) Oregon vs (4) Texas Tech

Spread: -2.5 Oregon

We’ve covered this game quite a bit and you know where I stand here. So I won’t bore you with repeating myself. But I do think Oregon is the more complete team. They play some great complimentary football and I think that will win out. Furthermore Oregon has done a better job navigating the silly playoff schedule this year to remain sharp.

Oregon 37, Tech 24

Rose Bowl – Jan. 1 – 1:00 – ESPN

(9) Alabama vs (1) Indiana

Spread: -7 Indiana

The Grandaddy of them all. And rain is being forecast (99%) in Pasadena for this one. Which means that natural grass surface might be slippery. And I think that only helps Indiana more, not that they needed it. The Hoosiers have a solid run game. Alabama’s is non-existent. The way this helps Bama is if they can catch Indiana slipping on the surface. I don’t think either of these schools will not be prepared for the elements. Give me Indiana all day long wo tin and cover.

Indiana 30, Alabama 13

Sugar Bowl – Jan. 1 – 5:00 – ESPN

(6) Ole Miss vs (3) Georgia

Spread: -6.5 Georgia

They must believe this will be the crown jewel on a fun day of college football. And from the look of things, it’s quite possible it is. I don’t think Bama/Indiana will be all that competitive. This one could be although Georgia is playing its best football right now. And that’s a scary thing. Ole Miss looked sharp against Tulane under new head coach Pete Golding. But that’s tough to use as a barometer. I think Georgia wins and covers but Ole Miss will keep it close until the end.

Georgia 31, Ole Miss 24