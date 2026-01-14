Dan Lanning might have just struck gold with one of his biggest commitments ever. Moments ago it was announced quarterback Dante Moore will return to Oregon for another season on ESPN’s Sportscenter.

Moore has been widely projected as a top five pick overall in the NFL draft. Including being projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft by several respected analysts including Mel Kiper Jr.

His return will certainly help Oregon project as one of the top teams headed into next season.

This season he has thrown for 3,565 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Although Moore was not a Heisman finalist he was widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Moore will be surrounded by elite talent next season at Oregon. The Ducks will already return veteran center Iapani Laloulu on the offensive line. He will have a bevy of offensive weapons including Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Jamari Johnson, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill among others.

This was the last big decision Oregon was waiting on from NFL-caliber players.

Earlier this week Oregon landed a commitment from Nebraska transfer quarterack Dylan Raiola. The Ducks did lose two quality backups at quarterback in Austin Novosad and Luke Moga to the transfer portal.

It is expected Raiola will be Moore’s primary backup this season and head into the 2027 season as the favorite to take over the job.