QUAAACK: 4-Star IOL Gus Corsair Commits to Oregon

A’lique Terry and the Ducks have landed a key piece of their offensive line. On Thursday, 2027 Rivals Industry 4-star Hays (KS) interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair committed to Oregon.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman picked the Ducks over the Miami Hurricanes and the Vanderbilt Commodores. The newest Ducks ranks No. 313 nationally, the No. 21 interior offensive lineman and the No. 2 prospect in Kansas according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Terry and assistant offensive line coach Ryan Walk visited Corsair in Kansas on Wednesday during the spring evaluation period and built on the impression they left when he was at Oregon for a spring practice in April.

“It was awesome. I really like the area. Kind of reminded me a little bit of home,” Corsair told ScoopDuck following his first visit to Eugene. “It has a college town feel to it, which I’m looking for in a school. It was just great to be out there. I got to talk to a couple of the commits, they seem like great guys. Could be great teammates in the future. They just have a really good program up there.”

Corsair was offered by Oregon in January and the coaching staff was quick to make him a priority in their 2027 recruiting. Terry, along with head coach Dan Lanning visited him in Kansas during the January contact period as coaches from all over the country flooded into Hays to recruit the touted lineman.

Corsair is a three-time first team All-Conference/State selection and has an 80 inch wingspan. The standout offensive lineman is also a talented discus thrower during track and field season in the spring.

He’s the second offensive lineman to commit to Oregon in the 2027 recruiting class, joining 3-star Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael. Corsair had previously scheduled his Oregon official visit for June 12 prior to announcing his commitment.