QUAAACK: 4-star OT Cameron Wagner Commits to Oregon Over Notre Dame, Others

The Ducks continue to roll on the recruiting trail. 2027 St. Joseph’-Ogden (IL) 4-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner has committed to Oregon.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman announced his decision live on the Pat McAfee Show Monday morning, picking Dan Lanning‘s Oregon Ducks from a top four that also included Notre Dame, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The newest Duck checks in as the No. 289 prospect nationally, the No. 26 offensive tackle and the No. 14 prospect in Illinois according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He’s the third offensive lineman and 13th overall commitment for Oregon in the 2027 recruiting class as he joins 3-star Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael and 4-star Hays (KS) interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair, who committed to the Ducks last week.

Wagner was offered by Oregon last December and his recruitment moved quickly as he took two trips out to Eugene for Junior Day in January and a spring practice in April.

“They’re amazing relationships honestly,” Wagner told ScoopDuck after returning to Eugene. “Before today, I had great relationships coach (A’lique) Terry, Tyler Dean, coach (Dan) Lanning. They hired the new the two new assistants (George Moore, Justin Herron), and I didn’t know them. We met over the phone, but getting spend time with them was just awesome, and getting to know them more personally.”

The coveted offensive lineman is a dual-sport athlete that also excels as a wrestler, a background that’s become increasingly common in the best offensive linemen in college football. His commitment also marks a growing recruiting presence for Oregon in the Midwest as Lanning and his coaching staff recruit nationally as well or better than other top programs in the country.

Oregon continues to load up in the trenches and still has a few big names on their big board at offensive line for the 2027 recruiting class.