QUAAACK: 4-Star RB CaDarius McMiller Commits to Oregon

2027 4-star Tyler (Tex.) running back CaDarius McMiller has committed to Oregon.

“Calling home from Beast Texas,” McMiller told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound back was a Navy All-American and picked the Ducks over offers from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida among others.

The newest Duck is ranked the No. 173 player nationally, the No. 15 running back and No. 23 prospect in Texas according to the Rivals300. As a junior in 2025 McMiller ran for 943 yards and 17 touchdowns on 108 total carries (8.7 YPC). He also tacked on 11 catches for 186 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

He’s the first running back and fifth overall commitment in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class, which is now No. 19 nationally according to the Rivals Team Rankings. McMiller’s commitment is the latest in a string of new pickups for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, who landed commitments from offensive tackles Drew Fielder and Avery Michael on the heels of Junior Day visits out to Oregon last month.

With McMiller in the fold Oregon is still recruiting running backs like 4-star Noah Roberts from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha and 4-star Landen Williams-Callis from Richmond (Tex.) Randle.

Ra’Shaad Samples has always had a keen eye for Lone Star State talent and Saturday’s addition becomes the latest star from his home state of Texas.