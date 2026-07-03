QUAAACK: 5-Star WR Xavier Sabb Commits to Oregon

2027 Rivals Industry 5-star Glassboro (NJ) wide receiver Xavier Sabb has committed to Oregon, live on the Rivals YouTube channel. He picked the Ducks over other finalists like LSU, Tennessee and UCLA. He took official visits to each program leading up to his decision.

Sabb is listed at 6’0, 195 pounds and is ranked No. 32 prospect nationally, No. 5 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in New Jersey according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The Ducks have been a staple in his recruitment and continued to make a strong impression on him when he was on campus earlier this year.

“It was great,” Sabb told ScoopDuck after his spring visit. “Finally get to see a practice. That’s one of the things I’ve missed, because I haven’t seen a practice yet. I like the paces of practices, all coaches are great. Went through the facility, hung out with some of the players. It was great.”

He’s the 24th overall commitment for Oregon this cycle the third true wide receiver commitment for Ross Douglas as he joins 4-star Dakota Guerrant and 3-star Malachi Garlington. He could be considered the fourth wideout this cycle depending on where Tae Walden Jr. lines up to start his college career.

Sabb’s commitment continues Oregon’s trend of landing elite pass catcher prospects with Douglas signing big names like 2026’s No. 1 wide receiver Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, who ranked inside the top-75 nationally.

Rivals Scouting Summary

Greg Biggins: Sabb has one of the best athletic profiles in the country when you look at the multi-sport background, two-way snaps and his athletic traits. He’s a three-year starter on the hoops team and plays above the rim. As a sophomore, he had personal best times of 10.69-100m, 22.01-200m and a 6’2″ high jump. He’s a legit high major prospect at receiver and safety and could conceivably get snaps on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver has always been his favorite position and he had a solid junior season with 59 catches for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. Shows dynamic playmaking ability after the catch and has the juice to score from anywhere on the field. Can go up and win 50-50 balls and contested catches and has high end body control. Shows big play ability as a return man as well and has a natural feel for making guys miss and picking up chunks of yards where it looks like there’s not much there. A high ceiling prospect with an NFL upside.