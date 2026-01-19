QUAAACK: Arizona Short-Term RB Signee Brandon Smith Commits to Oregon

Sometimes good players become available at the drop of a hat in the transfer portal. That’s certainly what happened for the Ducks with 2026 short-term Arizona running back signee Brandon Smith, who just announced his commitment to Oregon.

Smith originally committed to the Arizona on June 29, 2025, picking the Wildcats over the California Golden Bears. He was released from his signing with the Big 12 program on Saturday and things moved quickly with him and the Ducks leading up to his decision.

Oregon’s newest running back is ranked the No. 212 prospect nationally, the No. 14 running back and the No. 18 prospect in California according to the Rivals300.

As a senior he ran for 2,194 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry on 255 carries. Smith also added five receiving touchdowns while putting up 88 tackles, 4 interceptions (2 that were returned for touchdowns) and a 99-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as a defensive back.

The newest Duck also participates in sprints during track and field season, posting personal bests of 10.6 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.5 seconds in the 200 meters and 46.8 seconds in the 400 meters.

Smith is now the second running back that Oregon will add to next year’s roster along with 2026 Texarkana (Tex.) athlete Tradarian Ball, who signed with the Ducks last month. The Ducks have lost three running backs this offseason with Noah Whittington exhausting his eligibility and Makhi Hughes and Jayden Limar transferring to Houston and Washington respectively.

Ra’Shaad Samples and the Ducks have been tied to a few running backs in the transfer portal and recently offered Weber State transfer Chauncey Sylvester Jr.

Oregon’s newest addition is the seventh overall player from the Golden State in the latest haul of prep talent for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.