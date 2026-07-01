QUAAACK: Blue-Chip CB Hayden Stepp Commits to Oregon, Spurns Alabama and Cal

2027 4-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 4-star cornerback Hayden Stepp has committed to Oregon live on the Rivals YouTube channel. He picked the Ducks from a top three that also featured the Alabama Crimson Tide and the California Golden Bears.

The Vegas prep logged official visits to each of his three finalists and cancelled his official visit to Georgia before ultimately landing on Oregon.

“Really it’s the opportunity. Playing in the Big Ten it’s great competition,” Stepp told ScoopDuck at the Nike Opening Finals in Beaverton. “You’re going against the best of the best everyday whether it’s in practice or in a game. I think that’s really what I’m looking forward to, you’re always gonna compete, you’re always gonna play against the best.”

Stepp is listed at 6’3″, 175 pounds and checks in at No. 102 nationally, the No. 14 cornerback and the top player in Nevada according to the Rivals300. As a junior in 2025 he logged 24 tackles and four pass breakups en route to leading Bishop Gorman to the program’s fifth straight Nevada Open Division State Championship.

The newest Duck is a decorated national recruit participated in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game in Florida, the UA Next Future 50, where he earned defensive MVP, and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

He’s the 23rd commit for Oregon in the 2027 class and the second cornerback in the fold for coach Rashad Wadood, as he joins Duck legacy Josiah Molden, an in-state 4-star from West Linn High School.

Stepp continues Oregon’s pipeline to Bishop Gorman, as he joins former teammates Jett Washington and Douglas Utu in Eugene.

For a full breakdown of Oregon’s latest commitment, please check out our in-depth eval.

Rivals Scouting Report

Greg Biggins: Stepp will be a rare four-year starter for one of the nation’s true power programs. Boats a long, athletic frame pushing 6-foot-4 and can smother opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage. Shows rare combination of length and athleticism as well as natural cover instincts. Not a great track record in terms NFL draft success for corners over 6-foot-2 but Stepp is the rare long corner with quick feet and can change direction. He can plan and drive and shows a real burst getting in and out of his breaks. Plays like a shorter corner in terms of athleticism but has a nice edge in his game and has a physical presence to him. Tackles well in space, can bully opposing receivers in press and is physical at the catch point. A high IQ player with excellent football sense and feel and could play some safety because of his positional versatility. Projects as an easy high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling.