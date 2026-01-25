QUAAACK: Duck Legacy Sam Ngata Commits to Oregon
2027 Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's Prep School LB Brandon Lockley Jr. updates his recruitment after a visit from Oregon's Brian Michalowksi....
2027 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive lineman Montana Toilolo updates his recruitment after a visit from the Oregon staff....
Analyzing the five most important visits as Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks host their first Junior Day recruiting weekend....
2027 Murrieta (Calif.) Valley cornerback Darius Johnson updates his recruitment after a visit from Oregon coach Rashad Wadood....
2027 Orange (Calif.) Lutheran defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou updates his recruitment after a visit from the Oregon coaching staff....
The latest names to track as Oregon Football hosts a slew of big recruits for the first of two Junior Day weekends in Eugene....
2027 Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael discusses his in-home visit with Oregon before heading to Eugene for Junior Day....
The Oregon Ducks coaching staff is on the road recruiting this week and has extended a slew of new offers in the 2027 class....
Diving into the latest after Oregon sent Dan Lanning and A'lique Terry across the country to meet with Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton Tuesday night....
Former Clemson defensive end Markus Dixon discusses why he chose to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks....
Taking an early look at some of the recruits that are expected to visit Oregon this weekend as the Ducks hold their first Junior Day of 2026....
Analyzing what the commitment of 2026 Fresno (Calif.) Central East running back Brandon Smith means for Oregon Football....
Oregon bolsters their running back room with a commitment from short-term 2026 Arizona signee Brandon Smith....
Oregon's newest commitment Bleu Dantzler explains why he picked the Ducks after spending his freshman season at Oregon State....
Oregon scored a very big defensive line pickup on Sunday. Dan Lanning netted another big man for the trenches after the Ducks were hit hard with...
Breaking down Oregon Football's latest transfer portal commitments along the defensive line as the 2026 roster takes shape....
Oregon has picked up another big transfer portal commitment with North Carolina defensive lineman D'antre Robinson pledging to the Ducks....
Oregon has added another piece to their defensive line for the 2026 season with Oregon State EDGE Bleu Dantzel committing to the Ducks....
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are looking to make a big splash in the transfer portal with Colorado OT Jordan Seaton visiting Eugene....
Oregon's newest commitment breaks down why he chose to continue his college career with the Ducks in Eugene....
Tony Tuioti and the Oregon Ducks bolster their defensive line depth with the commitment of ULM transfer Jerome Simmons....
Former Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. will continue his college career in Eugene after announcing his commitment to the Oregon Ducks....
Oregon typically signs at least one high school quarterback each recruiting cycle, but is it worth it in the transfer portal era?...
The latest intel on Oregon's recruiting efforts with a few defensive lineman in the transfer portal as weekend visits begin....
Tony Tuioti and the Oregon Ducks have landed a preferred walk on commitment from Hawaii defensive lineman Tevita Paongo....