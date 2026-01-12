QUAAACK: Former Yale OT Michael Bennett Commits to Oregon

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have kickstarted their offseason reload in a big way following the end of the 2025 season. After landing a commitment from Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola Monday morning, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett has also announced his commitment to the Ducks.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle made the trip out to Eugene this weekend following a visit to Texas last week. Bennett is the first offensive line commitment for Oregon and the fifth overall addition for the Ducks out of the transfer portal after the Ducks landed Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon’s newest addition will have one season of eligibility remaining upon enrolling at Oregon.

Bennett appeared in all 12 games for Yale last season and was an All-Ivy League first team selection. He was also an Associated Press FCS All-America honorable mention.

The Atlanta, Georgia native attended Holy Innocents Episcopal School prior to Yale. His addition helps A’lique Terry and Oregon retool their offensive line following the departures of offensive tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey, who exhausted their college eligibility.

Oregon will also welcome 5-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and 4-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi to the 2026 roster as true freshmen.