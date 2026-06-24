QUAAACK: Lex Mailangi Commits to Oregon

A’lique Terry and the Ducks are loading up in the trenches. On Wednesday, 2027 3-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi announced his commitment to Oregon.

he 6-foot-3 1/2, 350-pound lineman picked the Ducks from a top group that also included the California Golden Bears, the UCLA Bruins and the SMU Mustangs. He took official visits to each school before making his commitment, with this weekend’s trip to Eugene capping off his summer tour.

“I was the only offensive lineman on that visit, so it was great to be with the whole O-line staff,” Mailangi told ScoopDuck after his time in Eugene. “This visit I feel like it was really for my family, because I’ve been there so many times…So for them to be able to see it first-hand, I feel like it really just came full circle for them, and they kind of understand exactly what I was talking about.”

Mailangi is ranked the No. 723 prospect nationally, the No. 55 interior offensive lineman and the No. 59 player in California according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He’s the fourth offensive lineman to commit to Oregon this cycle, as he joins 4-star St. Joseph Ogden (IL) offensive tackle Cameron Wagner, 4-star Hays (Kan.) interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair and 3-star Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael in Dan Lanning‘s 2027 recruiting class.

The Mater Dei prep projects to play on the interior of the offensive line for Oregon, most likely at one of the guard positions with Corsair being discussed as the Ducks’ center of this cycle.

The newest Duck also highlights an important recruiting pipeline for Oregon in Southern California, as Mailangi gets Oregon back in at national powerhouse Mater Dei. Mailangi is the first prospect to pick Oregon since the Ducks signed touted EDGE Nasir Wyatt in the 2025 recruiting class.

Moving forward Oregon is still looking to add to the offensive line with prospects like Gecova Doyal, Caden Moss, Ismael Camara and Lucas Rhoa still in play.