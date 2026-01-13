QUAAACK: Minnesota Safety Koi Perich Commits to Oregon

Dan Lanning and Oregon just landed a huge commitment in the transfer portal. Minnesota safety Koi Perich has committed to Oregon following a trip to Eugene this weekend. He also visited Texas Tech after entering the transfer portal.

Perich is the No. 1 safety and No. 12 player in On3’s transfer portal rankings. He earned All-Big-Ten first team (2024) and second team (2025) honors his last two seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Golden Gophers. In his 26 games at Minnesota he recorded 128 total tackles, 6 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. He also returned 38 total punts for an average of 8.1 yards per return.

Perich took on a larger role for P.J. Fleck in 2025, doubling as a defensive back and wide receiver. As a wide receiver he caught seven passes for 89 yards.

Oregon’s newest addition will likely be a plug-and-play starter alongside Aaron Flowers with Dillon Thieneman declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Ducks could also see redshirt freshman Trey McNutt take on a larger role after the former 5-star missed the entire 2025 season due to injury.

Oregon signed a slew of defensive backs in the 2025 class including 5-star Jett Washington and 4-star Devin Jackson. Both players earned All-American honors.