QUAAACK: North Carolina DL D'antre Robinson Commits to Oregon

Oregon continues to stack talent in the transfer portal. On Sunday the Ducks landed a big commitment from North Carolina defensive lineman D’antre Robinson.

His pledge comes on the heels of a weekend visit to Eugene to spend time with Dan Lanning and company.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder entered the transfer portal on January 11 and also visited Auburn durning his recruitment. Robinson is the No. 10 defensive lineman and the No. 152 player in the On3 transfer portal rankings.

During his most recent 2025 season with the Tarheels in Chapel Hill he played in 12 games and registered 38 total tackles, half a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Robinson will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The newest Duck started his college career at Florida after signing with the Gators as a 4-star recruit from Orlando (Fla.) Jones in the 2024 class. He was ranked the No. 15 defensive lineman and a top-200 recruit nationally in the On3 rankings.

Robinson is the second transfer defensive lineman to commit and 13th overall transfer portal commitment for Oregon after the Ducks added Louisiana Monroe transfer Jerome Simmons, who was also on campus in Eugene this weekend. His commitment helps Oregon address a key need in the transfer portal after they’ve lost multiple key pieces of their defensive line rotation to the transfer portal.

Terrance Green committed to Alabama, Tionne Gray committed to Notre Dame and Jericho Johnson is following Tosh Lupoi to Cal.