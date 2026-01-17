QUAAACK: Ohio State CB Aaron Scott Jr. Commits to Oregon

Oregon has landed another commitment in the transfer portal. Former Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. has announced his commitment to the Ducks following a recent visit to Eugene.

Scott also visited Wisconsin during his transfer portal recruitment after he decided to depart from the Buckeye program earlier this month. Listed at 6’0″, 195 pounds on the official 2025 roster, he’s ranked the No. 18 cornerback and No. 214 player in the On3 transfer portal rankings.

The newest Oregon commit spent two seasons in Columbus and will have two years of eligibility remaining upon enrolling in Eugene. He appeared in 19 total games across his first two seasons and recorded 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 pass breakup.

Scott is the third defensive back transfer to commit to Oregon this offseason, teaming up with former Minnesota safety Koi Perich and Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, who both visited the Pacific Northwest and pledged to the Ducks earlier this month.

The former Ohio State cornerback adds a familiar face and name to the 2026 Oregon roster after the Ducks recruited him out of Springfield (OH) High School in the 2024 class. The Ducks were one of five finalists for the No. 5 ranked cornerback in the country.

Scott will help Oregon shore up their depth in the secondary after the Ducks saw a wave of departures in the transfer portal this offseason.

Safety Kingston Lopa followed Tosh Lupoi to Cal, cornerback Dakoda Fields transferred to Oklahoma and cornerbacks Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence both landed in the SEC at Missouri.

The Ducks will add a slew of defensive backs to their roster from the 2026 recruiting including 5-star safety Jett Washington, 4-star safety Devin Jackson and 4-star cornerback Davon Benjamin among others.