QUAAACK: Oregon Lands Two-Way Athlete Tae Walden Jr. Over Auburn, Georgia and LSU

2027 Collierville (Tenn.) 4-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. has committed to Oregon live on the Rivals YouTube channel. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prep picked the Ducks on Wednesday from a top five that also included Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss.

Walden took official visits to each of his top schools over the last month before finishing out his slate of trips in Eugene on June 21.

“It was just the place itself really,” Walden told ScoopDuck of his decision at the Nike Opening Finals in Beaverton. “The people in it, the place, the environment of the players, all of that. Just going there, getting to see it in person was just the determining factor. I was already kind of on the edge.”

Walden checks in at No. 113 nationally, the No. 5 athlete and the No. 6 player in Tennessee according to the Rivals 300.

He was primarily recruited to play defensive back since being offered by defensive coordinator Chris Hampton in January, but there’s a legitimate case for him to contribute on either side of the ball in college. He could play either cornerback or wideout, and that’s why wide receivers coach Ross Douglas was also a key presence in his recruitment by the Ducks.

Hampton and Douglas both did a great job jointly here and Walden’s ultimate position to start his college career will determined down the line.

As a junior in 2025, the Tennessee native earned first-team all region honors at both wide receiver and cornerback. He caught 42 passes for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding value as a return specialist—bringing his total all-purpose yards to 1,460 and total touchdowns to 14.

Walden doubles as a great defensive back as well, recording five interceptions and 17 pass breakups (per his X bio).

He’s the 22nd commitment for the Ducks in 2027, as he joins a class headlined by North Carolina EDGE Rashad Streets, Michigan wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and Arizona quarterback Will Mencl.

Rivals Scouting Summary

Charles Power: Dynamic two-way athlete who shows intriguing upside as a cornerback and wide receiver. Measured in at around 6-foot-2, 165 pounds as a junior. Tests as a top athlete in the combine setting, posting impressive 40-yard dash and broad jump marks. Lines up at wide receiver, cornerback, and as a return man on Friday nights. Very explosive mover with a bunch of burst. Gets to his top gear in a flash. Looks like the best athlete on the field at all times.

Shows high-level flashes as a corner, despite that not being his primary position. Instinctual in coverage and ball skills translate well to defense. Both of his interceptions as a junior came on impressive breaks on the football. A deep threat on offense with the ability to take the top off of defenses with his vertical speed. Earns separation with his burst off the ball. Dangerous after the catch, can take a quick hitch to the house. Has the movement skills that point to upside as a route runner. Can make some tough grabs and shows ability to finish through contact. Shows his athleticism and playmaking ability as a return man, taking back multiple kicks for touchdowns as a junior.

Finished his junior season with 42 catches for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 2 interceptions and 7 pass breakups on defense. Has a narrow frame and will need to continue adding weight. If he plays corner, will need to iron out his technique and continue honing his tackling ability. Does not have a massive catch radius due to his slighter frame on offense. Young for the cycle, not turning 18 until September of his freshman season of college football. Also has NFL bloodlines with his father playing in the league. Has multiple markers that point to NFL upside with continued development.