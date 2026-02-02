QUAAACK: Rivals300 OT Drew Fielder Commits to Oregon

A’lique Terry is heating up on the recruiting trail. 2027 Anaheim (Calif.) Servite 4-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder committed to Oregon on Sunday, making him the second addition of the day for Dan Lanning after 3-star Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael announced his pledge to the Ducks.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman was on campus in Eugene for Oregon’s second Junior Day this weekend.

“Going in to the visit, I really wasn’t planning to commit” Fielder told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I didn’t have a timeframe but after seeing and hearing everything about Oregon, I know it’s where I wanted to be.”

Fielder is the No. 292 prospect nationally, the No. 27 offensive tackle and the No. 27 prospect in California according to the Rivals300 ranking. He picked the Ducks over other offers from schools like UCLA, Arizona State, Nebraska, Cal and Michigan among others.

Fielder is the fourth overall commitment in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class, which ranks No. 18 according to the Rivals Team ranking and features three prospects inside the top 300 players.

Prior to his Junior Day visit, Lanning, Terry, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti all visited Fielder in Southern California during the January contact period.

The newest Duck was a second-team All-Trinity-League in the 2025 season, which was his first season as a full-time offensive tackle after previously playing tight end. Fielder also has a background in wrestling, which only adds to his overall athletic upside and his ability to excel in the trenches.