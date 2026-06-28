QUAAACK: TE Anthony Cartwright III Commits to Oregon

2027 Rivals Industry 4-star Detroit (Mich.) Country Day tight end Anthony Cartwright III has committed to Oregon.

He chose the Ducks from a top group that also featured Miami, LSU, Michigan and Michigan State.

Cartwright is listed at 6’4.5″, 235 pounds and is the No. 351 prospect nationally, the No. 18 tight end and the No. 8 player in the state of Michigan according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The newest Duck’s relationships with new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and tight ends coach Jack Smith played a big role in Oregon’s pursuit.

“Me and Jack have built a relationship very quickly, we probably talk at least every other day,” Cartwright told ScoopDuck in the spring. “That connection is important to me because I feel like he is a guy who knows what he’s doing in the tight end room, and he was a quarterback, so I know the way he thinks.

“Also with coach Drew (Mehringer) moving to OC, he started recruiting me when he was the tight ends coach, so that connection is really important to me as well.”

Cartwright is the 21st overall commitment for the Ducks in the 2027 cycle and their second tight end, joining 3-star Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic standout George VanSandt. With tight end likely wrapped up, Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff turns their attention to some big recruits like Tae Walden Jr. and Hayden Stepp announcing their college commitments next week.

Rivals Scouting Report on Anthony Cartwright

Allen Trieu: Has the size and athletic tools to be able to handle a variety of responsibilities on the football field. Basketball and baseball backgrounds allow him to track the ball and make plays on the ball in the air. Is capable after the catch too for a bigger guy. Has natural strength and tools to be an effective blocker but still needs additional technical development there. Can move around a formation and be effective in the slot and split out. Can still get more explosive and add to his top end but is able to stretch the field some. Has dealt with some injuries in his high school career and staying healthy will be key for his college success.