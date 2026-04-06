QUAAACK: Top-50 CB Ai'King Hall Commits to Oregon, Ducks Land No. 1 Player in Alabama

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are flexing their muscle on the recruiting trail once again. 2027 4-star Dothan (Ala.) cornerback Ai’King Hall has announced his committment to Oregon. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back was on campus in Eugene for an unofficial visit this weekend.

The newest Duck is the No. 39 prospect nationally, the No. 7 cornerback and the No. 1 player in Alabama according to the Rivals300. He picked Oregon over other finalists Ole Miss and Texas A&M after also taking trips to Oxford and College Station before making his way out West this spring.

Hall’s stock skyrocketed on the recruiting trail in recent months, going from six offers in December to more than 20 in March. Newly-minted defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and the Ducks offered him during the contact period in January while at Dothan to see the touted cornerback.

Hall’s commitment builds on Oregon’s recruiting momentum in the 2027 class after 4-star Raleigh (NC) Millbrook EDGE Rashad Streets committed to the Ducks on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

The Alabama standout is the seventh overall commitment and first defensive back to commit to Oregon this cycle. His commitment marks a growing trend on the recruiting trail for the Ducks, who’ve now gone into Alabama to land top-ranked players like 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord (Park ’25) and 4-star EDGE Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones (St. Paul’s Episcopal ’26) in recent cycles.

Oregon’s newest commit is also a very capable track sprinter, recording a personal best of 10.88 seconds in the 100 meter dash.

With Hall in the fold Oregon is also recruiting cornerbacks Donte Wright Jr., Hayden Stepp, Josiah Molden and Tae Walden Jr.