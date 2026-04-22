QUAAACK: Will Mencl Commits to Oregon, Ducks Land No. 1 QB in 2027 Class

The top quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class is heading to Eugene. 2027 5-star Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Will Mencl has committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

His decision comes on the heels of an unofficial visit to to Eugene last week. Mencl picked the Ducks from a top group that also included Auburn and Penn State.

The newest Duck is listed at 6’3″, 205 pounds and is ranked the No. 13 prospect nationally, the No. 1 quarterback and the top player in Arizona according to the Rivals300.

As a junior in 2025 Mencl dominated the competition in the desert, throwing for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five touchdowns while completing 70.3% of his passes. He also tacked on 741 rushing yards on 118 carries (6.3 YPC) for two touchdowns.

The staff inside the Hatfield-Downlin Complex in Eugene played a key role in Oregon’s recruitment of the elite passer.

“My relationship with Coach Koa (Ka’ai),” he previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong of what stands out. “I feel like that is super, super strong. I’ve had a lot of discussions with Coach Lanning about the culture there and how they’re going to continue to sustain greatness throughout the program.”

Mencl becomes the new headliner in an Oregon recruiting class that has been steadily gaining momentum this month. Lanning and company’s next wave of recruits sits firmly inside the top of the Rivals national team rankings for the 2027 class.

The Arizona arm is the fourth commitment of the month and the sixth commitment ranked inside the Rivals300. He’ll join a quarterback room in 2026 that projects to feature Dylan Raiola, Akili Smith Jr., Brock Thomas and Mark Wiepert.

Rivals Eval on Will Mencl (Charles Power)

Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores. Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.