QUAAACK: Zane Rowe Commits to Oregon, Ducks Land Rivals300 DL

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have landed another big piece on the recruiting trail. 2027 4-star Denton (Tex.) Guyer defensive lineman Zane Rowe has committed to Oregon.

Rowe was on campus in Eugene for a visit thsi week as Oregon kicked off spring practice and it didn’t take him long to make a decision. He holds more than 30 scholarships offers and picked the Ducks over Washington, North Carolina, Ohio State and others.

The 6-foot-3 1/2, 256-pound defensive lineman also visited Washington this month before coming to a decision. He originally pledged to Oklahoma in 2024, but backed off that commitment on January 6, 2025.

The newest Duck is an Under Armour All-American and is ranked the No. 193 prospect nationally, the No. 25 defensive lineman and the No. 27 prospect in Texas according to the Rival300.

As a junior in 2026 he logged 72 total tackles, 24 sacks and 26 tackles for loss (according to MaxPreps) while leading the Wildcats to an 11-3 overall record and a 7-1 mark in District 6A Region 1 play. He also has a track background with experience in the high jump and shot put during his high school athletic career.

Rowe is the sixth overall verbal commitment and the third defensive lineman to commit to Lanning in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class. He joins 4-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Cam Pritchett and 3-star Salt Lake City (UT) Olympus athlete Sam Ngata in Oregon’s front seven.

He’s the second Texas native in Oregon’s class as he takes a similar path to 4-star Tyler (Tex.) running back CaDarius McMiller, who committed to the Ducks last month.

The coveted defensive lineman adds to a top-10 class for Lanning and the Ducks and projects to be a key piece in the trenches for defensive line coach Tony Tuioti after Oregon signed a smaller haul up front in the 2026 class.