QUAACK: 2027 OT Avery Michael Commits to Oregon

Oregon has kicked off their offensive line haul in the 2027 class with 3-star Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael committing to the Ducks Sunday morning. He chose Oregon from a top six that also included Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, USC and Washington.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Oregon,” Michael told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “The biggest was the development I can get there. My goal is to play in the NFL and I think the coaches at Oregon can really develop me and maximize my potential.”

Michael was offered by A’lique Terry and the Ducks in December and took his first trip to Oregon last month.

“Meeting with Coach (Dan) Lanning left an impression on me,” the offensive lineman told ScoopDuck of the visit. “He’s a really good guy and even better coach. He made me and my Dad feel at home all weekend.”

The newest Duck is listed at 6’6″, 290 pounds. He’s the No. 34 offensive tackle and the No. 37 prospect in California according to the Rivals300 ranking.

He’s the first offensive lineman to commit to Oregon and the third overall commitment for Dan Lanning in the 2027 class. Michael joins 4-star Salt Lake City (UT) Olympus athlete Sam Ngata and 4-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Cam Pritchett.

With Michael now in the fold Oregon will continue to recruit prospects like 5-star Houston (Tex.) Kingwood offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, 4-star Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand and 4-star Gilmer (Tex.) interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara among others.