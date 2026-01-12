QUAACK: Iverson Hooks Commits to Oregon, Ducks Land Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

The Ducks are heating up in the transfer portal. Oregon has landed a commitment from UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks. Hooks is the third transfer portal commitment for the Ducks on Monday and the seventh player overall in Dan Lanning’s offseason haul.

He joins former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and former Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett in Eugene, who both committed to start the week.

Hooks was on campus in Eugene for a visit and is the seventh transfer portal commitment for Oregon.

In 2025 Hooks caught 87 passes for 1,065 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 12.2 yards per catch. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound pass catcher is the No. 24 wide receiver and No. 164 player in the On3 transfer portal rankings. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Oregon.

The Ducks are expected to lose wide receivers Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr., who have exhausted their college eligibility.

Oregon will add 5-star wide receivers Jalen Lott and Gatlin Bair (LDS mission trip) from the 2024 and 2026 recruiting classes respectively. Ross Douglas is also welcoming 4-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton and 3-star wide receiver Hudson Lewis from the 2026 recruiting class.