QUAACK: Top-100 Safety Semaj Stanford Commits to Oregon

2027 4-star Broken Arrow (Okla.) safety Semaj Stanford has committed to Oregon. He’s the second commitment in as many days for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, who landed a commitment from 5-star Chandler (Ariz.). Will Mencl on Wednesday.

Stanford picked Oregon from a top group that also included the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s the first safety and the tenth overall verbal commitment for the Ducks in the 2027 cycle.

The newest Duck checks in as the No. 95 prospect nationally, the No. 7 safety and the No. 4 prospect in Oklahoma according to the Rivals300. Stanford makes it four top-100 prospects in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class.

As a junior in 2025 the 5-foot-10, 185-pound safety made a huge impact on the field for Broken Arrow. He accounted for 743 yards and 14 total touchdowns while logging 109 total tackles, five interceptions, two of which he returned for a touchdown. He also had five pass breakups and forced two fumbles while contributing on special teams by blocking two field goals, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Stanford is also a track sprinter, clocking a sub-11 second 100 meters with a personal best of 10.64 seconds. The Oklahoma prep has taken two visits to Eugene this calendar year: one for Junior Day in January and another for spring practice last month.

Stanford adds to an already promising defensive back haul for the Ducks, which features commitments from 4-star cornerbacks Ai’King Hall and Josiah Molden, who both committed to Oregon earlier this month. Hall was a major recruiting win in the South over Texas A&M and Ole Miss, while Molden’s pledge gives the Ducks the top prospect in their state, a legacy and a recruiting win over the rival Washington Huskies.

Lanning and Oregon continue to build crucial momentum on the recruiting trail with official visits starting in Eugene next month.