QUACK: Oregon Lands Big-12 Defensive Back
Dan Lanning keeps the good times rolling on Monday. After a slew of offensive commits the Ducks landed one on the defensive side of the ball.
Baylor defensive back Carl Williams announced his commitment to Oregon. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had his season cut short in just the second game of the season after playing only five snaps on the year. Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining following his transfer.
Top 10
- 1New
Tennessee Volunteers
Continues push for Sam Leavitt
- 2Trending
AP Poll Shakeup
Top 25 sees big movement
- 3Hot
Sam Leavitt
Top QB transfer commits
- 4
Dylan Raiola
Transfer QB commits
- 5
Portal Predictions
Where top transfers will land
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Despite the short 2025 season, Williams played a considerable amount in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Showing a lot of promise as one of the pieces that could be developed. He has played in 21 games for Baylor.
Williams is expected to come in and compete for time in the safety room. He is Oregon’s first secondary commitment with the Ducks currently recruiting several after a number of departures from the room.