QUACK: Oregon MBB Lands Alabama PF Transfer Taylor Bol Bowen

Dana Altman has landed another transfer portal commitment. Another step forward in his rebuild of the roster.

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen has committed to Oregon. The 6-foot-9, 200-pounder could be another valuable depth piece for Oregon’s frontcourt. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds last season while becoming a key contributor off the bench during the NCAA tournament run. He did start 11 games for the Crimson Tide.

Bowen spent two seasons at Florida State prior to his year at Alabama.

Oregon will continue its rebuild with the Ducks still in need of more guards and big men to round out this roster. Oregon has missed out on several targets at both positions but remain in the hunt for several others.

The transfer portal is now closed which means no new names can enter the portal. Commitments can take place at any time however.

Bol Bowen is transfer commit No. 5 for Dana Altman. He was ranked as the No. 133 best transfer available per the Rivals Industry Rankings.