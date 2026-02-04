QUACKKK - Oregon Adds Late Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman

A position we know Lanning will always prioritize is defensive line. And with Oregon’s mass exodus of attrition, opportunities are open for some late additions.

Oregon has landed a commitment from Howard defensive lineman Derrick Brown Jr.. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder recorded 23 tackles and 2 sacks this season for Howard. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Oregon. He has 16 collegiate starts.

Up The Sco pic.twitter.com/pQgClpa6vD — Derrick Brown Jr. (@lil6plays) February 4, 2026

The defensive line group saw some of the biggest roster turnover this season for Oregon. Adding a player like Brown that has experience can be valuable combined with the starting line returning for another season.

Oregon also added North Carolina defensive line transfer D’Antre Robinson. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder will be another valuable addition to the interior of the defensive line. Additionally Oregon added a commitment from ULM defensive lineman Jerome Simmons also in this transfer cycle.