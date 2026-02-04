Skip to main content
Oregon
Join Now

QUACKKK - Oregon Adds Late Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman

Oregon Duck Washingtonby: Justin Hopkins47 minutes ago

A position we know Lanning will always prioritize is defensive line. And with Oregon’s mass exodus of attrition, opportunities are open for some late additions.

Oregon has landed a commitment from Howard defensive lineman Derrick Brown Jr.. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder recorded 23 tackles and 2 sacks this season for Howard. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Oregon. He has 16 collegiate starts.

The defensive line group saw some of the biggest roster turnover this season for Oregon. Adding a player like Brown that has experience can be valuable combined with the starting line returning for another season.

Oregon also added North Carolina defensive line transfer D’Antre Robinson. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder will be another valuable addition to the interior of the defensive line. Additionally Oregon added a commitment from ULM defensive lineman Jerome Simmons also in this transfer cycle.

You may also like