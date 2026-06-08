QUACKKK: Oregon Lands In-State Tight End George VanSandt
It’s not often Dan Lanning makes a scholarship offer to an in-state target. And it’s even less often he makes an offer and doesn’t land a commitment from that player.
Moments ago Central Catholic (Ore.) tight end George VanSandt committed to Oregon. The Ducks had made him an offer in recent weeks while he was committed to Arkansas. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder backed off that pledge and set up an official visit to Oregon. It was pretty clear following that offer this one was going to be tough for Arkansas to hold on to.
Oregon will need to reload its tight end room in this cycle. VanSandt gives them a start at the prep level with some upside. He’s currently ranked as the No. 1221 overall player in the Rivals Industry rankings.
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Oregon is now up to 16 verbal commits for the 2027 class. Expect them to continue recruiting other tight end targets as the cycle progresses. VanSandt is the third in-state commitment for Oregon joining West Linn (Ore.) defensive back Josiah Molden and earlier today Happy Valley (Ore.) receiver Malachi Garlington.
A few weeks ago VanSandt spoke about how big the offer from Oregon was.
“The Ducks offer was exciting and validating,” VanSandt said. “I have worked by butt off and an offer from the Ducks made me feel like that work was being recognized by a top program.”