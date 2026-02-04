With this week’s national signing day, it would appear Dan Lanning has one more ‘surprise’ up his sleeve. Oregon hosted three-star defensive lineman Anthony Jones this weekend for an official visit and he announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday morning.

He is one of the top-ranked remaining players in the 2026 class.

The Crean Lutheran (Calif.) standout was once committed to UCLA. But a coaching change in L.A. gave him some pause and reason to look around. Wisconsin and Oregon both made him a priority

Not to add any confusion, but he now joins Oregon 5-Star EDGE signee Anthony Jones in the same class.

Jones checks in as the No. 456 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Right on the cusp of four-star status. 247Sports does list him more favorably as a clear four-star player in the 2026 class.

Tennessee was another program involved earlier in his recruitment. He took an official visit to see the Vols back in the Summer. For the most part he kept pretty locked in with his commitment until UCLA moved on from its coaching staff.

For the Ducks, the late addition helps with the big exodus of defensive lineman that transferred from the program in January. While Jones won’t be counted on for this upcoming season, he will be able to develop behind a veteran starting group.

His expected arrival to campus will be later this Summer.