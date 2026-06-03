QUACKKKK: Oregon Lands Coveted Linebacker Toa Satele

Dan Lanning and his staff were able to close on one of the top defensive targets in the 2027 class this week.

Oregon hosted Mililani (Hawaii) linebacker Toa Satele this weekend for an official visit. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is one of the best players in the country. Satele ranks as the No. 68 overall player nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings. The four-star is the No. 4 ranked linebacker in the country.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Toa Satele has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 225 LB from Mililani, HI chose the Ducks over Texas, Cal, and Notre Dame



He’s the No. 4 LB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings



“Just to be able, is a blessing”https://t.co/mWmhWbHatq pic.twitter.com/fFI8o1kCc7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2026

The highly coveted backer committed to Oregon over Texas, Notre Dame and others.

Linebacker is one of the biggest needs for the Ducks in this recruiting cycle. Brian Michalowski has continued to prioritize prep recruiting at the position.

The Ducks now have 14 verbal commits in the 2027 class. Satele is the first linebacker commitment for Oregon.

Scouting Summary via Greg Biggins:

Versatile linebacker who has the ability to play multiple spots and could even grow in to an edge in a few years. Has a long 6-foot-3, 210 pound frame with room to add good weight. Plays both inside and off-ball linebacker, shows natural pass rush skill and is comfortable playing in space. Fluid mover who can drop and cover and runs well enough to make plays sideline to sideline. Closes well on the football, takes sound angles and is a highly instinctive player. Father Sampson played offensive line for Hawaii and was a 2nd round pick of the Miami Dolphins so Toa was raised on the game and has a high football IQ. A natural athlete who we’ve seen working out at tight end at camps and showcases and could play the position in college as well but defense is definitely where his upside is highest. Projects as a high Power 4 athlete with an NFL ceiling.