QUACKKKK: Oregon Lands Coveted Transfer Guard Tyrone Riley

Dana Altman is off to a good start with a big addition in the transfer portal. Moments ago San Francisco (Calif.) guard Tyrone Riley committed to Oregon over others.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder is one of the top-ranked transfers available. He is currently ranked as the No. 83 best available player in the On3 Industry rankings of the transfer portal. Last season he averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 36.8 from the three-point line this season. He was 2nd team all-WCC.

Indiana, Michigan, USC, UCLA, Arizona and Creighton are just a few of the programs that reached out to the talented guard.

Dana Altman spoke openly about his intent to rebuild this Oregon roster from the ground up. The Ducks have seen nearly its entire roster enter the transfer portal this offseason. Riley becomes a key piece for the Ducks to build around.

Expect Altman to land another 6 or more transfers this cycle. For more on some of the names to watch in the portal, here is our tracker with nearly a dozen names linked to Oregon.